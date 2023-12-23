Pax Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $370.85 million and $1.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004993 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.