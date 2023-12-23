Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $369.62 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $369.62 million and $2.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005139 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.