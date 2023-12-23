PAX Gold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $549.93 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,027.92 or 0.04632335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $549.93 million and $4.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 221,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

