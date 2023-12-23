Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.
Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
