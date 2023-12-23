Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

