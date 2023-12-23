Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. Paychex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

