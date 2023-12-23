PegNet (PEG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.12 Million

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PegNet has a total market cap of $88.12 million and approximately $479.17 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03966488 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $447.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

