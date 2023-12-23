Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Tops $179.66 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Polymath has a total market cap of $179.66 million and $39,196.11 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00165472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18742335 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $40,454.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

