PotCoin (POT) Trading 3% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $370.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00165310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

