Prom Price Hits $5.78 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Prom has a total market cap of $105.40 million and $17.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00013162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,888.78 or 1.00019163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.35551637 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,567,702.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.