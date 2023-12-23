Prom Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and $16.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00013077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,807.98 or 1.00009522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003600 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.35551637 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,567,702.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

