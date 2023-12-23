Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $12.65 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,838.82 or 1.00000387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

