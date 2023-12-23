Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.61 and approximately $11.76 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.52 or 1.00052070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012122 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

