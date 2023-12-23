Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $11.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,798.59 or 1.00011643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

