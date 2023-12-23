QUASA Price Reaches $0.0009 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $111,260.26 and approximately $2,135.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,838.40 or 1.00018752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012093 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003597 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00072051 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $293.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.