Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $98.80 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,804.57 or 0.99989085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012210 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09875553 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,084,623.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

