Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $17,355.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.96 or 1.00184326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012259 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00150067 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,653.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

