Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.49 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004446 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00025863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002240 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.64896128 USD and is down -37.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

