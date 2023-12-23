Safe Trading Down 25.7% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.64896128 USD and is down -37.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

