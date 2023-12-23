SafeMoon V2 Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and $52,619.33 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,698,371,315 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

