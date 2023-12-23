SALT Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, SALT has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $28,923.54 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,719.09 or 0.99978327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012152 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003608 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03176863 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,375.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.