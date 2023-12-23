SALT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,877.19 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, SALT has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $26,877.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.93 or 1.00039781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012206 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003583 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03176863 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,375.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

