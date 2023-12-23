Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $1,437.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.56 or 0.05258425 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00104282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,587,818,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,964,592 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

