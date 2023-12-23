Sapphire Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and $1,378.72 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.38 or 0.05267452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00109096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00025859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,588,099,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,461,392 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

