Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.01 and traded as high as C$15.03. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 34,864 shares trading hands.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.25.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8554017 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

