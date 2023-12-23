Secret (SIE) Tops One Day Volume of $679.91

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Secret has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $679.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002237 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00298545 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,516.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.