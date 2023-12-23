Siacoin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $385.46 million and $4.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,784.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00165389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00532681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00407407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00115272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,982,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,958,787,107 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

