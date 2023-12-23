SOLVE One Day Volume Reaches $307,315.73 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $307,315.73 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

