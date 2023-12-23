Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0093

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $196.03 million and $11,907.11 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,825.86 or 1.00037012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00933687 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,634.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.