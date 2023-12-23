SPACE ID (ID) Price Up 12.2% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $136.72 million and $36.54 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.31209672 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $44,104,485.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

