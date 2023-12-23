Square Token (SQUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $861.59

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Square Token has a market capitalization of $45,394.83 and approximately $861.59 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02180127 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $371.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

