Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $170.98 million and $7.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Status

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04316294 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,382,779.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

