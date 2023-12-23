Status Hits Market Capitalization of $171.80 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.78 or 1.00075763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003602 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04316294 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,382,779.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

