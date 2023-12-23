Substratum (SUB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.12

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00017832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,864.41 or 1.00059589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012176 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035999 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.