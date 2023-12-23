Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.09 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 838,741 shares changing hands.
Synairgen Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.66.
Synairgen Company Profile
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
