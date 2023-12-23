Synthetix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.10 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $68.10 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00009254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 301,025,561 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

