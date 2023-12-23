Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.48 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Tangible has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and approximately $1,757.71 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.16474702 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,397.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

