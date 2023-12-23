TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.08. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 33,092 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.03.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

