TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.36

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and traded as high as $47.56. TDK shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 14,815 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). TDK had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

