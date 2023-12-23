Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.42 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $968.96 million and approximately $133.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,821,108,605,845 coins and its circulating supply is 5,860,534,091,065 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.