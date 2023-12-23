TerraClassicUSD Price Down 3.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $328.21 million and $67.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00103055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005662 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,752,158 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,763,622 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.