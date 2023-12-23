Tezos Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $954.01 million and approximately $56.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,519,303 coins and its circulating supply is 964,541,514 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.