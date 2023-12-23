Toncoin Price Tops $2.23 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.63 billion and $43.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00005110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.59 or 1.00055542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,945,084 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,908,381.130998 with 3,455,408,222.8785105 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.24883679 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $55,356,003.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

