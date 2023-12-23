Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $85.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $85.56 million and $1.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,809.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.00529779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00114676 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23996181 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,540,768.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

