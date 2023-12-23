UniBot Price Tops $45.26 on Exchanges (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniBot has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $45.26 or 0.00103467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 48.01879329 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,940,375.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

