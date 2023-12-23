Uniswap Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and $170.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00014714 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00165105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.20230322 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 895 active market(s) with $181,119,327.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

