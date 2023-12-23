UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00009049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $1.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,132,840 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,134,545.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.80310225 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,969,652.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

