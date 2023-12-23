UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00008905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00165227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,133,505 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,134,545.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.80310225 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,969,652.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.