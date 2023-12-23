Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $77,856.01 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,051,107 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

