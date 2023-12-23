Venus USDC Market Capitalization Reaches $109.06 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $109.06 million and approximately $103.12 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02286558 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $99,264,803.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

